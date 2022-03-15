OFX Group Ltd Hybrid Investor Briefing Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

John Alexander Malcolm - OFX Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Well, it's a very, very warm welcome to the brave souls who've made it here in person. They get the extra dividend of good food, and they get to read the body language. But a very warm welcome to the people who have dialed in as well online. For those of you I haven't had the chance to meet, my name is Skander Malcolm, I'm the CEO and Managing Director of OFX, and welcome to OFX Investor Day 2022. We're going to -- I'm going to go through the agenda in a moment, but we're going to spend a bit of time today going through a trading update and a little bit about our strategy, but it's also a chance for you to ask questions of us. And I'm joined today by members of my global executive team. Some of them are going to come and speak to you. Some of them are here for questions. And we've also got Alfred Nader online, who's going to talk about our North American business a little bit later. The only one who couldn't join us is Sarah Webb, who is the President for our EMEA region. And I gave her a pass just given the time frame,