OFX Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Steven Andrew Sargent - OFX Group Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon everybody, and welcome, and thank you for those in the room for joining us and also welcome to everybody online.



Welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of OFX Group. This meeting is being recorded so that it can be uploaded to our website for later viewing. My name is Steve Sargent. I'm the Chairman of the Board for OFX, and I will chair today's meeting.



This meeting is being held as a hybrid meeting with some investors present here in our offices in-person and some are attending online. I'd like to start with an acknowledgment of country. We acknowledge the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the traditional owners and custodians of the lands on which we meet, and we pay our respects to elders, past, present and emerging.



The Company Secretary has advised me that we have a quorum of at least 2 shareholders present, so I declare the meeting open.



I would like to introduce to you our OFX directors. We have Skander Malcolm, to my right here, who is the CEO and