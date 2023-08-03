OFX Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Patricia Anne Cross - OFX Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Well, good afternoon, and welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of OFX Group Limited. This meeting is being recorded so that it can be uploaded to our website. My name is Patricia Cross. I'm the Board Chair of OFX Group Limited. And I will chair today's Annual General Meeting, which is being held as a hybrid meeting with some investors present at our offices in person (inaudible) and some of investors present at our -- attending online.



I'd like to start with an acknowledgment of country. We acknowledge the original custodians of the land upon which we work and live and held this meeting and we'd like to pay our respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



The company's Secretary has advised me that we have a quorum of at least 2 shareholders present, so I declare the meeting open. I'd like to introduce the OFX directors, on my right, I have Skander Malcolm, the CEO and Managing Director. On my far right, our nonexecutive directors begin with Connie Carnabuci; Grant Murdoch, who is the Chair of the