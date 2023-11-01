Nov 01, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Margaret Towers Platinum Asia Investments Limited-Director&Chairperson



I'd like to begin by acknowledging that I'm speaking to you today from the land of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I'll also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands from which each of you are joining the meeting today. I pay my respects to their Elders past, present, and emerging.



It is now 10:00 AM, the appointed time for holding the meeting. And I advise that the necessary quorum is present. I therefore declare the meeting open.



This year, we are again holding our AGM as a hybrid meeting, which gives you, our shareholders, the opportunity to attend the meeting in person or virtually. We hope that in doing so we've been able to encourage broader participation amongst our shareholders.



Before we proceed, I have a couple of housekeeping items to address.



Firstly, I would appreciate that those attending in person ensure that their mobile phones are set to silent. For those joining us virtually through the online platform, you'll be able to see