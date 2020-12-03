Premier Investments Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 03, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Solomon Lew - Premier Investments Limited - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As the time is now 10:30 a.m. and as a quorum is present, I declare the 33rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders open. My name is Solomon Lew, Chairman of Premier Investments Limited. In a (inaudible) today's meeting is being held virtually via the Lumi platform.



Joining me this morning are Dr. David Crean, Deputy Chairman and Non-Executive Director; Mark McInnes, Executive Director and CEO, Premier Retail; and Ms. Marinda Meyer, Premier Investments Limited Company Secretary. I would also like to welcome members of the Premier Board who are attending via teleconference. They are, Mr. Tim Antony, Ms. Sylvia Falzon, Ms. Sally Herman, Mr. Henry Lanzer, Mr. Terry McCartney, Mr. Michael McCloud. Also in attendance via teleconference is Mr. Glenn Carmody, and Mr. Tony Mors, representing our auditors, Ernst and Young; Mr. Jeremy Leibler, representing our lawyers, Arnold Bloch Leibler and Ms. Christina Piccolo from Computershare, acting as returning Officer for the conduct of today's poll.



I