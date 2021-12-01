Premier Investments Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 01, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Solomon Lew - Premier Investments Limited - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As the time is now 10:30 a.m. and as a quorum is present, I declare the 34th Annual General Meeting of shareholders open.



My name is Solomon Lew, Chairman of Premier Investments Limited. We gather today for Premier's second virtual meeting via the Lumi platform. Whilst we are living under eased restrictions, we have decided to hold today's Annual General Meeting virtually once again in the interest of the health and safety of our shareholders and our teams.



We have made every effort to make today's meeting as interactive as possible. Also, as this meeting is dependent on technology, please be patient with us in the event of any technical difficulties.



Joining me this morning are Dr. David Crean, Deputy Chairman and non-Executive Director; Mr. Richard Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Retail; and Ms. Marinda Meyer, company Secretary. I would also like to welcome members of the Premier Board who are attending via telephone, Mr. Tim Antonie; Ms. Sylvia Falzon; Ms. Sally