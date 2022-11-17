PEXA Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark Andrew Joiner - PEXA Group Limited - Independent Chairman



(presentation)



Good morning, shareholders. My name is Mark Joiner. I'm Chairman of the Board and of the meeting today. It's my great pleasure to welcome you to our second AGM, where we engage with you after our first full year of trading as a publicly listed company. The land on which we are today, has rich history and is a place of culture, kinship and knowledge. I respectfully acknowledge and honor the traditional custodians of this land wherever you are. I pay my respects to elders past and present and recognize the continued and enduring connection all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have to this land and to country in general.



We are hosting today's Annual General Meeting from Collins Square in the Docklands region of Melbourne, where the Yarra River and the Maribyrnong River meet the sea. For thousands of years, these waterways have sustained life and hold a spiritual and cultural significance to aboriginal peoples.



I've been advised by the company secretary that we have a quorum, and therefore,