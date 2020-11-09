Half Year 2021 Raubex Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Rudolf Fourie - Raubex Group Ltd. - MD & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Raubex interim results presentation. We will go through our agenda: the period in review, the group financial highlights, the divisional review, order book, major projects progress, and conclusion.



Five to six months, in review, I think by now everybody is already tired of hearing about COVID and the impact of COVID. But unfortunately, this was our reporting period, happened in the COVID period. And I will try and unpack to everybody our pre-COVID status. [I will cover] what happened during COVID and the post-COVID outlook going forward in today's presentation.



Now to start off, the Group commenced the period at the end of February with a solid order book of ZAR10.1 billion and was well positioned to execute this work profitably. Plus, as you can recall, there was a strong pipeline of work that we already tendered for.



Then unfortunately, COVID happened. The results of all three divisions were severely impacted by COVID-19 lockdown. The lockdown in Africa commenced on March