Nov 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Felicia Msiza
Raubex Group Limited - CEO
* Sam Odendaal
Raubex Group Limited - Group Financial Director
* Dirk Lourens
Raubex Group Limited - COO
Felicia Msiza - Raubex Group Limited - CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our half-year results presentation. I would like to introduce the team sitting here with me. I have Dirk Lourens, our Chief Operations Officer; Sam Odendaal, our Group Financial Director; Grace Chemaly, our Company Secretary and Legal Advisor; and myself, Felicia Msiza, as the CEO.
We will now go through the half-year results presentation. The structure of our presentation will be as follows: I will take you through the period in review, our divisions in terms of the changes during the financial year, our group financial highlights, divisional reviews from an operational point of view. We will also then take you through our order book, where we
Half Year 2023 Raubex Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
