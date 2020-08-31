Full Year 2020 RCL Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the RCL Foods annual results presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Miles Dally. Please go ahead.



Miles Dally - RCL Foods Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the RCL Foods results for the year ended June 2020. Clearly, our results need to be seen in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we'll unpack some of those impacts as we go through the course of the presentation. And secondly, the ZAR 1.5 billion impairment that we took, we will also touch on that as those are the 2 big drivers on otherwise good set of results.



RCL Foods is an essential service operator, operated throughout locked down, and it was incredibly difficult conditions. As you'll appreciate, in lockdown Level 5, things were really tricky, and we had to move 20,000 people around the country. But our purpose of More Food to More People, More Often was never more relevant than when the