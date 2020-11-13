RCL Foods Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Jan Jonathan Durand - RCL Foods Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



(technical difficulty)



of all the Board committees are present as well as our external auditors. I advise that voting on all the resolutions will be conducted by means of a poll. Such poll voting shall be conducted entirely electronically through the electronic online facility provided by the transfer secretaries of the company, being Computershare. For the purposes of a poll, I nominate the representative of the transfer secretaries present at this meeting to act as scrutineers. All the resolutions to be proposed at today's AGM have been seconded by Mr. Miles Dally, a shareholder.



I thought it prudent to remind you how the electronic voting will work. To vote, simply select your voting directions from the options shown on the screen. A confirmation message will be appeared to show that your vote has been received. To change your vote, simply select another direction. If you wish to cancel your vote, please press cancel. As soon as I open the voting, voting can be performed at any time during the meeting until I close the