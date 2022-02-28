Half Year 2022 RCL Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty) to interim results presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded.



I would now like to hand over to our CEO, Paul Cruickshank.



P. D. Cruickshank - RCL Foods Limited - CEO



Good morning, everybody. It is great to be presenting to you for the first time as the CEO of RCL Foods, and I'm looking forward to engaging with you during the session and the journey ahead. As we have done in the past, I will give a brief overview of our performance and strategic progress, Rob will take you through the financials in more detail. And then Marthinus, Chris and I will go through the headlines around each division's performance.



Moving to Slide 4. Our key highlights for the 6 months ended December 2021, our key message is that we have made solid progress from a financial and strategic point of view despite some significant headwinds. Not only is consumer spending under increasing pressure as a result of rising unemployment numbers post the COVID lockdowns and the July riots, but the continued high cost of