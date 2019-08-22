Full Year 2019 Regis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Ross James Johnston - Regis Healthcare Limited



Thank you. Welcome to the Regis results presentation for the period ending 30th of June 2019. Joining me today is David Noonan, our CFO; Kirsty Nottle, Executive General Manager, Investor Relations. And it's also our opportunity to introduce our incoming CEO and Managing Director, Linda Mellors, who takes over for me on September 4.



Our presentation today is in 3 parts: firstly, business and financial highlights; portfolio overview and growth strategy; summary and outlook. We have also provided some appendices with further details for your reference.



Firstly, financial highlights. During this period, the industry-wide challenges continue to impact the business. Our revenue of $647.1 million is 9% higher than in FY '18. Normalized EBITDA