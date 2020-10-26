Regis Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 26, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Graham Kennedy Hodges - Regis Healthcare Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Graham Hodges and I'm the Chairman of your company. On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome you to our Annual General Meeting, which is being held virtually for the first time. Our AGM is being held virtually rather than in person due to restrictions on public gathering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Should we experience any technical issues during the course of the meeting, I will call a short recess to allow the issue to be addressed. If a longer recess is required, we will resume the meeting at 3:00 p.m. We've actually just recently experienced the line going down. We -- if we do that, if that happens again, we will look to restore it very quickly.



I've been informed that a quorum is present. And as it is now a little after 10, I declare the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Regis Healthcare Limited open.



A notice of the meeting has been distributed and will be taken as read. Details about how shareholders can participate have been set out in