Half Year 2021 Regis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Regis Healthcare Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Linda Mellors, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.



Linda Jane Mellors - Regis Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody, to the Regis Healthcare results presentation for the half year ended 31st of December 2020.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri peoples of the Kulin Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, and pay my respects to their elders, past and present. I extend that respect to any Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people who's joining us today.



With me today is Rick Rostolis, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll ask Rick to take you through the detailed financial information for the half year later in this presentation.



Next slide, please. Our presentation today is in 5 parts. I'll start with some comments in relation to the current operating