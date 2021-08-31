Full Year 2021 Regis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Linda Jane Mellors - Regis Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the Regis Healthcare results presentation for the year ended 30th of June 2021. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Boon Wurrung and Wurundjeri peoples of the Kulin Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, and pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. I extend that respect to any Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people joining us on the call.



With me today is Rick Rostolis, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll ask Rick to take you through the detailed financial and operational information for the year later in the presentation.



Our presentation today is in 6 parts. I will start with some overarching comments in relation to the current operating environment and sector reform,