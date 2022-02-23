Feb 23, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Regis Healthcare FY '22 Half Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Linda Mellors, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.
Linda Jane Mellors - Regis Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thanks very much, Darcy. Welcome everybody to the Regis Healthcare results presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2021. My name is Linda Mellors, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Regis.
I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the Boon Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, and pay my respects to their elders past and present. I extend that respect to any aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people joining us on the call.
With me today is Rick Rostolis, our Chief Financial Officer. Rick will take you through the detailed financial information later in our presentation. Our presentation today is in 5 parts. I will start with updates in relation to sector reform
Half Year 2022 Regis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...