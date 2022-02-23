Half Year 2022 Regis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Thanks very much, Darcy. Welcome everybody to the Regis Healthcare results presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2021. My name is Linda Mellors, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Regis.



I'd like to begin today by acknowledging the Boon Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, and pay my respects to their elders past and present. I extend that respect to any aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people joining us on the call.



With me today is Rick Rostolis, our Chief Financial Officer. Rick will take you through the detailed financial information later in our presentation. Our presentation today is in 5 parts. I will start with updates in relation to sector reform