Regis Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Graham Kennedy Hodges - Regis Healthcare Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Graham Hodges, the Chair of Regis. On behalf of the Board, it's a pleasure to welcome you to the Regis Healthcare 2023 Annual General Meeting.



I'd like to start by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land upon which we meet today, the Wurundjeri people, and pay my respects to elders past and present. A warm welcome to all of those who are with me at Regis Head Office in Melbourne. And please note the location of your nearest exit in the unlikely event we need to evacuate the building, and please now turn your phones to silent.



I'd also like to extend a warm welcome to those using the online platform. Should we experience any technical issues during the course of the meeting, you'll be notified of steps to be undertaken by the moderator. I've been informed that a quorum is present, and as it is now a little after 10:00 a.m., I am delighted to open the meeting.



A Notice of Meeting has contributed and will be taken as read. Details about how