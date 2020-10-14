Regeneus Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 14, 2020 / 04:00AM GMT

Barry Sechos - Regeneus Ltd - Chairman



Thanks very much, Edwin. Good afternoon, everyone. Very pleased to welcome you to Regeneus' first virtual online AGM for 2020. And this platform has been provided to our shareholders by our share registrar, Link Market Services.



Due to COVID pandemic, we thought it was prudent to hold a virtual AGM rather than a physical public gathering. So we appreciate everyone's agreements and we do hope that holding a virtual meeting will assist to further curb the spread of the COVID virus, and we encourage greater participation and engagement amongst our shareholders going forward.



As Edward noted, my name is Barry Sechos. I'm the Non-Executive Chairman of Regeneus. I would like to introduce you to my fellow directors who are also present at this meeting. We have Leo Lee, who is Executive Director and CEO of Regeneus, also online today --

