Jun 03, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT
David Willington - ShareCafe - Analyst
Thank you. Our next presenter is Clive Finkelstein, CEO and Managing Director of RPM Automotive Group; ASX code, RPM, which has a market cap of around $52 million. RPM Automotive engages in the manufacture, household distribution, and retail of tires and parts and accessories for the transport industry in Australia. Clive, o ver to you.
Clive Finkelstein - RPM Automotive Group Limited - CEO & MD
Thank you, David, and good day to everybody. And a special welcome to all of those of you who are being introduced to the RPM Group for the first time. Just like to talk about the company for a little while. Moving on, basically, the RPM Automotive Group is a leading player in the Automotive Aftermarket.
So next slide, please. RPM has a national footprint. We are involved in manufacturing, importing, wholesale distribution of a wide range of automotive parts and accessories, including tires on passenger, commercial, and industrial.
Let's move on. There are a number of favorable industry fundamentals, o
RPM Automotive Group Ltd Participates at Sharecafe Small Cap Hidden Gems - Webinar Transcript
Jun 03, 2022 / 02:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...