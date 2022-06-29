Jun 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Dirk Engelbrecht - Safari Investments(RSA)Limited-CEO



Good morning and welcome, everyone, to Safari Investments results presentation for the 2022 financial year ending March 31. For the last few years it almost feels like we are starting with the same opening remarks being what a tough year but we survived and we can certainly not look back at the last 12 months and not have the same sentiment. Not only that we have to transition into a post-COVID environment with a lot of uncertainties in terms of our tenants who will survive and how much more rental do we need to assist them with and the ever-continual deterioration of the municipal infrastructure and poor service delivery and who between us the retailers and the shoppers will have to ultimately pay for that.



And I think that also contributed to the horrific civil unrest occurrence during last year July. And yet again, I can stand here today and say that we survived, we came out stronger, and our portfolio again showed how resilient and defensive it is. And it is truly an honor and with a lot of