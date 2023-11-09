Nov 09, 2023 / 05:30AM GMT

Caroline Wambugu - Safaricom PLC - Head of Finance, Planning, Analysis and IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the financial results announcement for Safaricom PLC for the year 2023-2024. On behalf of our Board of Directors, the management team and the Safaricom staff, we thank you very much for joining us in person and virtually for this event. My name is Caroline Wambugu. I serve as the Head of Financial Planning Analysis and Investor Relations here at Safaricom. I will be your moderator for the day. And speaking of technology, Allow me to introduce my co-moderator for this morning's announcement, Zuri.



Zuri



Thank you, Caroline and good morning to everyone following us online or with us live here at the Michael Joseph Center. I'm glad to be co-moderating this session alongside you today. Before we kick off, as Safaricom smart assistant, it is so exciting to see the AI-inspired (inaudible), especially ahead of this weekend's Rift finals happening in Nakuru. The competition is truly hotting up this season. Back to you, Caroline. (foreign language)



