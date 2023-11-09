Hal Year 2024 Safaricom Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Caroline Wambugu - Safaricom PLC - Head of Finance, Planning, Analysis and IR



Good morning, good afternoon and good evening from wherever you are joining us from, and welcome to the Safaricom PLC Half year '24 Earnings Investor Call. My name is Caroline Wambugu, I serve as the Head of Investor Relations and Financial Planning Analysis here at Safaricom, and I'll be moderating today's discussions. On today's call, we will have a short update from our CEO, Peter Ndegwa, followed by some remarks on the finance performance overview by our CFO, Dilip Pal who will speak briefly about the results that we announced earlier today. (Operator Instructions)



Now it's my pleasure to welcome our senior, Peter Ndegwa, to share his introductory remarks. Peter, over to you.



Peter Waititu Ndegwa - Safaricom PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Thank you, Caroline, and please confirm that you can hear me.



Caroline Wambugu -