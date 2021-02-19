Half Year 2021 SDI Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT

Good morning, everybody, and apologize for the technical delay. Thank you for joining us on our half yearly results investor conference call for financial year 2021. My name is Samantha Cheetham, the Chief Executive Officer. And with me today is John Slaviero, our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.



The last 6 months began with incredible uncertainty with the pandemic taking hold globally. As we moved into the first quarter and the new financial year, we began to see several key regions emerging from -- emerge from the harsh lockdowns that affected the dental industry. We initially saw a catch-up in demand that have been put on hold. And then gradually, we began to ramp up production to meet the return of strong demand. While not uniform,