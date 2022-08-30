Aug 30, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chris Vorster
STADIO Holdings Limited - CEO
* Samara Totaram
STADIO Holdings Limited - CFO
* Kate Ridge
STADIO Holdings Limited - Head, Executive Support and Governance
=====================
Chris Vorster - STADIO Holdings Limited - CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this 2022 interim results presentation of STADIO Holdings. A special word of welcome to those of you who came to our campus this morning. We are doing our presentation from our new campus here in Centurion. A special word of welcome to all of you.
Also, please just quickly allow me the opportunity to acknowledge some of our senior management -- [whoever] is here on the Centurion campus this morning. Joining us is our COO, Mr. Johan Human. Welcome to you, Johan. And I also see two of our executive heads: Chariska Knoetze, our Executive Head for Distance Learning; as well as Professor Pat Bean, our Executive Head for
Half Year 2022 Stadio Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 30, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
