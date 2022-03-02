Mar 02, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 02, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chris Meyer
Spheria Emerging Companies Limited - Alternate Director
* Matthew Booker
Spheria Emerging Companies Limited - Portfolio Manager
=====================
Chris Meyer - Spheria Emerging Companies Limited - Alternate Director
Well, hello and good morning, fellow SEC shareholders. It is 11:00 and I think we should get the webinar underway. Welcome. Hopefully, you are staying dry wherever you are. This is the half-year FY22 results webinar for SEC.
My name is Chris Meyer. I am the Director of listed funds at Pinnacle Investment Management. I'm also an Alternate Director of SEC. I'll run through the section today on company updates.
Joining me today is Matthew Booker, who many of you will remember, he is Founder and Portfolio Manager of Spheria Asset Management. He is also a director of the company, SEC, and he will be giving us his views on the markets in the portfolio today, which is great. I have been
Half Year 2022 Spheria Emerging Companies Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 02, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...