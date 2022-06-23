Full Year 2022 Sephaku Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sephaku Holdings Limited's year-end financial results for the 12 months ended 31 March, 2022. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to the Investor Relations Officer, Sakhile Ndlovu. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Sakhile Ndlovu - Sephaku Holdings Limited - IR Officer



Thank you very much, Judith. Good morning, all. I welcome you once again to our FY 2022 financial results for the year ended 31 March, 2022. To take us through the presentation this morning is the Sephaku Holding's CEO, Neil Crafford-Lazarus; and Neil will be joined by the Sephaku Cement CEO, Duan Claassen; and the MÃ©tier CEO, Kenneth Capes, for the question-and-answer session.



The -- since announcement, the annual financial results and the presentation are available on our website for download. Alternatively, you can actually download them from the webcast download tab. Otherwise, if you fail to do so, please don't hesitate to send me an e-mail to [email protected]