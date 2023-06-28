Full Year 2023 Sephaku Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 28, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Sephaku Holding Limited's year-end results presentation.



Neil Robus Crafford-Lazarus - Sephaku Holdings Limited - Financial Director & CEO



Thanks, Judith. Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the call. From the Sephaku side, we have three participants, Kenneth Capes, the of both SepHold and MÃ©tier, Duan Claassen, the CEO of Sephaku Cement, or Dangote Cement South Africa, and myself as Financial Director of SepHold.



I'm going to start the presentation with the financial results and then hand over to Kenneth to address the environment, the MÃ©tier results, and then Duane will talk to the cement results.



I'm going to go straight over to slide 3, the financial review. Slide 4 is the results, salient points. The group are presenting a net profit off the tax of ZAR25.6 million, that is down some ZAR19