Half Year 2024 Sephaku Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sephaku Holdings Limited's interim results presentation. Please note that this event is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to Kenneth Capes. Please go ahead, sir.



Kenneth Capes Sephaku Holdings Ltd-CEO



Thank you very much and good morning to everybody. And thank you for joining us. The results were announced on Thursday, [the 9th], in the SANS announcement and in the newspaper on Friday, [the 10th]. The format that we're going to follow is our Financial Director, Neil Crafford-Lazarus will do an overview of the financial results. And then Duan Claassen, CEO, Sephaku Cement; and myself on the MÃ©tier mixed concrete side will have a look at the outlook.



And so I'd like to hand over to Neil Crafford-Lazarus.



Neil Crafford-Lazarus Sephaku Holdings Ltd-Executive Director - Financial Director



Thank you, Kenneth, and welcome to everybody on the call. The results will be