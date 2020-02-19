Feb 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Deven Billimoria
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - MD, CEO & Director
* Timothy Looi
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Phillip Chippindale
Ord Minnett Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
* Scott Murdoch
Morgans Financial Limited, Research Division - Senior Analyst
* Tim Lawson
Macquarie Research - Division Director of Australian Insurance and Diversified Financial Market Research
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Smartgroup full year results briefing conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Deven Billimoria, CEO. Please go ahead.
Deven Billimoria - Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, Kayla. And good morning, everyone,
Full Year 2019 Smartgroup Corporation Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 19, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...