May 12, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Michael Carapiet - Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd, our first hybrid meeting. I'm Michael Carapiet, Chair of the Smartgroup Board.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I pay my respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people here today. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the other lands from which people are joining the meeting virtually today and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining the meeting virtually today.



We are conducting this meeting in accordance with the rules and restrictions for Greater Sydney announced last week to protect the community from COVID-19. I'm addressing you now without a mask because it is