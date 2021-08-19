Aug 19, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Timothy Looi - Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. My name is Tim Looi, I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Smartgroup. Joining me today is Anthony Dijanosic, our CFO. So Anthony and I will provide an overview of our financial performance for the half year and take you through some key operational highlights. We'll then take the question.



Now let's turn to the investor presentation. So we're very pleased with Smartgroup's operational performance for the first half of 2021. We saw good momentum from improved business conditions and early successes from our Smart Future program, focusing on enhancing customer experience, digital capabilities and streamlining our operations. I'll touch on that program later on in the presentation.



The