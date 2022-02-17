Feb 17, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Smartgroup SIQ Annual Results 2021 briefing. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tim Looi, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Timothy Looi - Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Stanford. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. My name is Tim Looi, I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Smartgroup. And joining me on the call today is Anthony Dijanosic, our Chief Financial Officer.



So Anthony and I will provide an overview of our financial performance for the past year, our key operational highlights and our progress on the Smart Future, our program for organic growth. We'll then take your questions.



But first of all, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land for which I'm speaking to you from today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. As this event is being broadcasted nationally, I would also like to acknowledge the traditional