May 11, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Michael Carapiet - Smartgroup Corporation Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Smartgroup Corporation Ltd. I am Michael Carapiet, Chair of the Smartgroup Board. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. I pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people here today. I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the other lands from which people are joining the meeting virtually today and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people joining the meeting virtually today.



It is now 11:00 a.m. the nominated time for the meeting. I've been advised by the Company Secretary that a quorum is present, and so I'm pleased to declare the meeting open.



The notice of meeting was given to