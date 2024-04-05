PowerSchool Holdings Inc CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 22,062 Shares

On March 28, 2024, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 22,062 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $464,144.48.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) is a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. The company offers comprehensive, integrated solutions that enable educators, students, and parents to manage school processes and student performance effectively.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 455,592 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 61 insider sells for the company.

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $21.04 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.511 billion.

With the stock price at $21.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $21.93, PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

