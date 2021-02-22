Half Year 2021 Superloop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Paul Tyler - Superloop Limited - CEO, Managing Director, and Executive Director



Good morning, all, and thanks for joining us on this conference call for our first-half FY21 results. And thanks for joining bright and early. So I'm Paul Tyler, I'm CEO of Superloop. With me here is Lidia Valenzuela, who is our CFO.



I'll take you through an overview of the business over the last half. Lidia, then, will take us through a bit more detail on the financial performance of the business. There are some slides posted on the ASX which you will have seen, and I'll try and call out the slide numbers for you to follow and keep up.



So with that, let's go to slide 3, please. So the first-half of FY21 was a record half for Superloop, and I'd like to call out a couple of the operational highlights there. But across all of our major financial metrices, you will have seen a really strong performance for the business compared to the previous comparable period.



Of course, the highlight is the EBITDA growth, and near doubling of EBITDA growth in the period. You see that we've delivered a $8.2 million