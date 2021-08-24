Full Year 2021 Superloop Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Paul Tyler - Superloop Limited - CEO, Managing Director, and Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for making the time to join our call for the FY21 full-year results and market update. I'm joined here by our outgoing CFO, Lidia Valenzuela; and our incoming CFO, Luke Oxenham, who also on the speaker lines here and will be part of the presentation this morning.



So FY21 was a really transformational year for Superloop. It's a year in which we really made significant progress, not just delivering strong results for the financial year, but really laying the foundations for growth in the years to come. We put in place an accelerated growth strategy, a multi-year accelerated growth strategy which is bearing fruit. I want to spend a little time talking about that