Lize Lambrechts - Santam Ltd. - CEO



Thanks, Claudia, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you so much for joining this relatively late afternoon call. I'm joined on the call by Santam's CEO designate, Tava Madzinga. Tava, welcome, it's great to have you on the call. And of course as always, my trusted Chief Financial Officer, Hennie Nel. Hennie, also a warm (inaudible) welcome to you.



This morning we were pleased to announce that Santam has entered into an agreement to dispose of its 10% interest in SAN JV to Allianz. Santam has also informed its shareholders, and have just had an investor call as well, that it, Allianz, and certain of their affiliates, have entered into definitive agreements in respect of a long-term strategic joint venture arrangement regarding their operations on the African continent outside of