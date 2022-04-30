Jun 01, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

LizÃ©Lambrechts - Santam Ltd. - CEO



Thanks, Claudia. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining us to discuss the operational update on the business performance of Santam Group for the four-month period ended 30 April 2022. Just allow me to say a special word of welcome to Tava Madzinga, our incoming CEO, that is joining us on the call today, and just to confirm it in that this will probably be my last call with the investors.



As you will see from the updates that was published, the first four months of the year been challenging from an underwriting performance perspective due to persistent wet weather in the first quarter and of course the unprecedented damage caused by the KZN floods in April and then also some large commercial fires in our commercial and