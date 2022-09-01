Sep 01, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Sep 01, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Gloria Tapon Njamo
* Hendrik David Nel
Santam Ltd - CFO, Executive Head of ART, Debt Officer & Executive Director
* Tavaziva Chadamoyo Madzinga
Santam Ltd - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our interim results presentation for the first half year of 2022. I'm joined this morning by Hennie Nel, our CFO; and Gloria Njamo, our Head of Investor Relations. And this morning, we will be taking you through the interim financial results.
Now our focus for this morning is obviously the financial results, but it's very important for us to give a level of context to the market in which we're operating. And just to give you a sense as well around our strategy and priorities and the ESG priorities that are important to us as a Santam Group. We've also shared with you, previously, our trading update, and we will largely build on this.
Now for me joining
Half Year 2022 Santam Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 01, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...