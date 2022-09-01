Half Year 2022 Santam Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 01, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Sep 01, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gloria Tapon Njamo

* Hendrik David Nel

Santam Ltd - CFO, Executive Head of ART, Debt Officer & Executive Director

* Tavaziva Chadamoyo Madzinga

Santam Ltd - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our interim results presentation for the first half year of 2022. I'm joined this morning by Hennie Nel, our CFO; and Gloria Njamo, our Head of Investor Relations. And this morning, we will be taking you through the interim financial results.



Now our focus for this morning is obviously the financial results, but it's very important for us to give a level of context to the market in which we're operating. And just to give you a sense as well around our strategy and priorities and the ESG priorities that are important to us as a Santam Group. We've also shared with you, previously, our trading update, and we will largely build on this.



Now for me joining