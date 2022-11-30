Nov 30, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Santam Ltd 10-month Operational update.
(Operator Instructions)
Please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Tava Madzinga. Please go ahead, sir.
Tavaziva Chadamoyo Madzinga - Santam Ltd - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our 10-month updates to the end of October. I'm joined by Hennie, our CFO; and Gloria, our Investor -- Head of Investor Relations. So I think let me start by making some introductory remarks, and then I'll ask Hennie to give some context on the performance.
So looking at our conventional insurance business, you'll have seen our note this morning, we've reported good growth across the business, which we're quite pleased with of 8%. And this is in a fairly -- what we consider a fairly difficult environment.
And I think it will be first half of the year and the 4 months to October, we've seen and improved the performance at an underwriting level. And so
Full Year 2022 Santam Ltd Call Transcript
Nov 30, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...