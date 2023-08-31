Half Year 2023 Santam Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Thabiso Rulashe - Santam Ltd - Head of IR & Strategy



Good morning, and welcome to Santam Group Interim Results. My name is Thabiso Rulashe, the Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us this morning. With us joined as well on the call, we have our executive members and Board members and our investors as well.



Today, I'm joined by our Group Chief Executive -- Chief Executive, Tavaziva Madzinga; and as well as our CFO, Wikus Olivier. The order of events today, our group CEO, Tava Madzinga will take us through the operating context and as well we'll do a recap of our strategy. And thereafter, Wikus Olivier, our CFO, will come and give some further details on the numbers. Then Tava will come back to close the session. After that, we'll have an opportunity for Q&A, which I'll come back to facilitate that session.



I will now hand over to Tava to take us through the operating context and the strategy. Thank you so much.



Tavaziva Chadamoyo Madzinga - Santam Ltd - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and