Full Year 2023 Shaver Shop Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Cameron Fox - Shaver Shop Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today as we present our financial results for 2023. In terms of the agenda, I'll provide a high-level summary, financial and operating highlights from the last year as well as talk to some of the key drivers of the results. Then I'll hand you over to Larry who will go through the financial results in more detail. We'll then touch upon our priorities for the