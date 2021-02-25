Feb 25, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Steel & Tube 2021 Interim Results Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to CEO, Mark Malpass. Please go ahead, sir.
Mark Malpass - Steel & Tube Holdings Limited - CEO
Okay. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Mark Malpass, and I'm joined here by Greg Smith, our CFO, who will also take you through the financial section of the presentation.
Turning to Chart 2, we are pleased to deliver a normalized EBIT of $7.6 million, which was slightly above our December 2020 guidance and a 33% increase on the prior first half year. The earnings improvement has been driven by the execution of strategic initiatives, particularly our network consolidation and streamlining, digital investment and structural cost reduction. We've also paid down all our debt and had cash of $23.9 million at year-end to support our growth initiatives.
We had a progressive improvement in trading during the first half with some flow on impact of COVID-19 April lockdown in the
