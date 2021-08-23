Aug 23, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Steel & Tube 2021 Financial Year's Results Call. The conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mark Malpass. Please go ahead, sir.
Mark Roy Malpass - Steel & Tube Holdings Limited - CEO
Thank you, and welcome to everyone on the call. Here with me today is Richard Smyth, Steel & Tube's CFO. We're both calling in from home offices due to the COVID-19 lockdowns we're currently operating under. We'll start with a quick summary of the financial year-end to June 30, 2021, and then move into more detail on our strategic progress and financial results over the last year.
We were pleased to deliver a solid financial result driven by the execution of our strategic initiatives, which have delivered growth and was also underpinned by a positive economic outlook and activity. Residential construction has obviously been very strong. There are significant baseload in infrastructure, commercial construction is starting to pick up, and we're also seeing manufacturing expanding.
