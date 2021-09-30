Steel & Tube Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 30, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Susan Marie Paterson - Steel & Tube Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon to you all. That was a great way to start today's meeting and hopefully gives you a bit of a taste of some of the strengths and advantages of your company. While we would have liked to have been present with you today, with shareholders, unfortunately, this is not possible at COVID [obviously wave 3], and we're only able to hold this meeting online.



Thank you all for joining us. We appreciate you taking the time and hope you find our presentations interesting and of value. Today's meeting is being held online by the Computershare online meetings platform. This allows you to watch a webcast of the meeting, ask questions and submit votes.



(Operator Instructions) We will then answer any questions after the presentations. Questions may be moderated or if we receive multiple questions on 1 topic, they will be amalgamated together. Due to time constraints, we may run out of time to answer all your questions. As this happens, we will answer them in due course via our email.



Should you