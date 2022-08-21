Aug 21, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Steel & Tube Full Year Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand the presentation over to CEO of Steel & Tube, Mark Malpass. Please go ahead.



Mark Roy Malpass - Steel & Tube Holdings Limited - CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, for joining the call. Here with me today is Richard Smyth, Steel & Tube's CFO. We'll start with a quick summary on our 2022 financial year and then move into more detail on our financial results and strategic progress and finish with a Q&A.



The 2022 financial year allowed us to demonstrate the value of our turnaround and our focus on growth. We delivered a record financial performance and now have a robust operating model in place to support our growth ambitions. We have a very clear focus on 2 pathways of growth to continue to generate double-digit returns on our capital employed; firstly, continuing to strengthen our core business; and secondly, to grow by investing in high-value products, services and sectors. We are very well positioned to deliver through the economic cycle.