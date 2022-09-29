Steel & Tube Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 29, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Susan Marie Paterson - Steel & Tube Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to all our shareholders here today and joining us online. We appreciate you taking the time to attend and hope you find our presentations interesting and of value. Today's meeting is being held both in person and online via the Computershare online meetings platform. For our online participants, this allows you to watch a live webcast of the meeting, ask questions and submit votes.



For those of you attending the meeting online, if you have a question, please select the Q&A tab on the right half of your screen any time. Type your question into the field and press send. Your question will be immediately submitted. We will answer any questions after the presentations. Questions may be moderated or if we receive multiple questions on 1 topic, amalgamated together.



Due to time constraints, we may run out of time to answer all your questions. If this happens, we will answer them in due course via our e-mail. Should you require any assistance, you can