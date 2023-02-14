Feb 14, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Mark Roy Malpass - Steel & Tube Holdings Limited - CEO
Thank you, and welcome to everyone on the call. Here with me today is Richard Smyth, Steel & Tube's CFO. Today, we'll cover our financial results and strategic progress over the last 6 months before looking at what we expect for the second half of the financial year.
Turning to the half year review. The first half of the 2023 financial year has been another strong performance for Steel & Tube. We saw solid demand for steel continue despite easing in activity across most sectors as the super cycle conditions that we had been seeing through the 2022 financial year started to normalize.
Macroeconomic headwinds, including inflation, higher interest rates, a tight labor market and ongoing impact of COVID continued to provide plenty of challenges for us. Our focus has really been to strengthen our balance
