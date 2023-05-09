Steel & Tube Holdings Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Doug Vrame -



Another virtual investor webinar hosted by NZX. Thanks a lot for joining us. My name is Doug Vrame with the Capital Markets Origination team in Willington. For those of you that aren't familiar with the format, we've got 3 listed companies here to present today, each company will have 15 minutes, and then it will be followed by about 5 minutes of Q&A.



You can enter your questions on the chat function in the webcam and feel free to fire away on questions, and we'll try and get to as many as we can. What we don't get through, we'll send out via e-mail, so you get your answers. So hopefully, that is self explanatory. To get into it today, we have the 3 companies we have are Steel & Tube. We've got Mark, is it Malpass -- I'm sorry, Malpass. Yes, the CEO of Steel & Tube. We've got Todd Hunter from Turners Automotive and Jason Bull from Vital Limited.



So we will get started with Steel & Tube and Mark, I'll just give you a little introduction. Steel & Tube was formed in 1953 and is one of the leading providers of steel solutions in New Zealand. Mark joined Steel &